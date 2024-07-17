All Knicks

Tyler Kolek Plays Hero As Knicks Get 1st Summer Win

Tyler Kolek's game-winning and-one proved to be the jackpot in Las Vegas for the New York Knicks.

Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (11) leaves the court after losing to the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
High-rollers in Las Vegas landing 21 were not limited to the casino tables on Wednesday afternoon, as New York Knicks rookie Tyler Kolek was more than happy to join them.

An infantile career-best for Kolek, the first of three second-round picks for the Knicks, paved the way for the team's first win of the 2024 Summer League slate, as Kolek's and-one with just over two seconds left was the final difference of a 106-105 victory.

Kolek's final three broke the Knicks' dry spell, as his victorious drive tied the game before he put in the winner at the foul line. The Marquette alum and 34th pick of last month's draft was one of seven New Yorkers in double figuers and he also dished out a team-best eight assists. Behind Kolek, Damion Baugh and Rokas Jokubaitis had 16 each while Ariel Hukporti had an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double.

The Knicks' last scheduled Summer League game lands on Friday night when they face the Detroit Pistons' prospect (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).

