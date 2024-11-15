Liberty Legend to Coach in Breanna Stewart's New League
New York Liberty legend Teresa Weatherspoon has found a new torch to bear.
The Hall-of-Famer and Liberty Ring of Honor rep has been revealed as one of the six coaches set to lead the teams of "Unrivaled," the new three-on-three women's basketball league partly founded by active New York star Breanna Stewart. The new league, set to give WNBA stars a domestic offseason avenue, will tip off in Miami this January.
Weatherspoon, 58, is one of the Liberty's original stars, appearing on the franchise's first seven rosters from 1997 through 2003. Her name continues to dominate the Liberty record books, as she still stands as the franchise's all-time leader in assists (1,306) and steals (453).
Set to embark on a new coaching journey, Weatherspoon carries previous head coaching experience from her time with the Westchester Phantoms, her alma mater of Louisiana Tech, and the Chicago Sky. Weatherspoon also served as a developmental coach on the Liberty staff and later worked as an assistant with the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans.
Weatherspoon's most recent action came with the WNBA's Sky, where she took over a young group headlined by touted rookie Angel Reese. Her subsequent departure after one season shocked many but allowed her to partake in the Liberty's recent championship run, as she was warmly welcomed back to both Barclays Center and the celebratory parade down the Canyon of Heroes.
Weatherspoon is joined in the Unrivaled coaching ranks by Phil Handy, Adam Harrington, Nola Henry, DJ Sackmannn, and Andrew Wade. The six will now sift through a packed 36-woman class that features Stewart's Liberty teammate and co-champion Courtney Vandersloot as well as other lauded stars of the women's game like Reese, Kahleah Copper, Brittney Griner, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, and Stewart's co-founder/WNBA Finals opponent Napheesa Collier.
Rosters and schedules are set to be released on Nov. 20.
