Knicks Get Bad News in Last Two Minute Report
The New York Knicks' latest heartbreaking defeat was, at the very least, called correctly.
The NBA's Last 2 Minute Report stemming from the Knicks' Wednesday night tilt against the Chicago Bulls vindicated officials' decision to call a crucial foul against Josh Hart, one that led to New York's 124-123 defeat.
The call in question occurred with just over three seconds remaining in the game: with the Knicks leading by two, Chicago's Coby White put up a futile three but was fouled by Hart, who attempted to defend the shot from behind. Hart was called for a shooting foul and White sank each of the three free throw attempts awarded to create the Bulls' winning margin.
"Hart applies a hand to White's (CHI) back during his jump shooting motion and initiates further illegal contact to the back of his head," the report reads.
Hart himself made little attempt to protest the call though Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau was far less charitable, offering only an exasperated shrug when asked about it in the aftermath.
A missed call mentioned earlier in the report, in fact, helped keep the Knicks' unsuccessful comeback effort alive: the league ruled that Wednesday's metropolitan hero, Karl-Anthony Towns, should've been called for a foul against Zach LaVine with 1:01 remaining.
"Towns steps laterally into LaVine's path on his drive," the report says.
Towns, scorer of 46 points in defeat, made knee-to-knee contact with LaVine, who was eventually charged with a turnover at the end of the possession. The score was tied at 119 at the time and Jalen Brunson gave the Knicks a short-lived lead with a double at the other end.
While the missed call was not a shooting foul, Chicago was in the bonus. Not only would LaVine have been awarded free throws but Towns would've fouled out upon receiving a sixth foul. Towns appeared to take the brunt of the damage, as he spent the rest of the game with a noticeable limp.
The Knicks return to action on Friday night when they host the Brooklyn Nets (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
