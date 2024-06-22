Liberty vs. Sparks Preview: Weekend Rematch in Brooklyn
It's deja (seafoam) blue all over again for the New York Liberty.
The Liberty carry on another packed stretch of basketball on Saturday afternoon when they face the Los Angeles Sparks at Barclays Center for part of an interconference doubleheader. It continues the road to the Commissioner's Cup Final on Tuesday in Belmont, one that also features a visit to Atlanta on Sunday.
New York's more immediate problem is a Sparks group desperate for any positive traction in the wake of Cameron Brink's season-ending injury. Los Angeles gave New York, likewise missing some major names from its fold, a major challenge on Thursday. Staving off several golden runs from the Brink-less Sparks, the Liberty eventually prevailed by a 93-80 final on Atlantic Avenue.
Headliners Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones each made their respective marks: Ionescu scored 31 points (her record-tying 12th in a Liberty uniform) while Jones dished out a career-best eight assists, negating a deep Los Angeles scoring effort that saw half its points earned by reserves.
What: Los Angeles Sparks (4-12) @ New York Liberty (13-3)
Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
When/Watch: Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN
Who's Favored: NYL -12.5
Keep An Eye On: Ivana Dojkic
Courtney Vandersloot is listed as questionable for Saturday's game and is currently working through return to play protocols amidst her ongoing absence due to personal reasons (likely stemming from the passing of her mother Jan, who was honored with a moment of silence prior to Thursday's game). When Vandersloot is ready for action, it'll be interesting to see how the roles of players like Dojkic and Leonie Fiebich change. Dojkic, a first-year New Yorker, capitalized on an expanded role with both Vandersloot and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton out: in 25 minutes (by far her busiest night in Brooklyn to date), she was a plus-16 and put up 12 points and two rebounds and assists each. One of the additions of an otherwise quiet offseason, Dojkic is helping turn New York's second unit into a brillian x-factor.
Spark to Watch: Aari McDonald
Injuries to Brink and Azura Stevens has forced SoCal into finding frontcourt depth, with Li Yueru taking over a role in the starting five. McDonald has also gotten an opportunity to showcase her talents amidst the toil and drudgery of a rebuild and she has taken advantage of her promotion. Since June 9, McDonald has put up a streak of six consecutive games with at least 14 points, tied with the accomplished A'ja Wilson for the longest streak in the W in that span. McDonald also took on full court press duties on Thursday, hounding Ionescu up the floor in the first half before she broke out in the latter 20.
They Said It
"We've got some really talented players ... and these two lead the way. This is a job of responsibility and expectations. They know what they need to do to help us win so it's about them just taking ownership for their own performances and then for this team performances. I'm really proud of these two with Stewie as their leadership, continuing to grow that. We talk about family, building those deeper connections. We like to play even better on court."-head coach Sandy Brondello on the Sabrina Ionescu/Jonquel Jones leadership duo
Prediction
Yet another strong opportunity lingers for the Liberty, who have a chance to have at least some share of first place on the W leaderboard by the end of the weekend. Facing the reeling Sparks with some knowledge of their game works in their favor and, while it'd hardly be surprising to see Los Angeles give it all they've got on a national stage, this should be another chance to build their resume despite the packed finale ahead.
Liberty 88, Sparks 79
