Nyara Sabally Faces Instant Test Upon Return to Liberty
BROOKLYN-New York Liberty forward Nyara Sabally was offered her welcome (back) to the WNBA moment on Thursday and Saturday.
The return of Sabally, embarking upon her second season in seafoam, was a trial by fire: last week's home-and-home set with the Chicago Sky, the Association's leaders in rebounds and points in the paint, hosted her first professional action since May 31, as she had been sidelined by a back injury.
Though still limited by a minutes restriction, one forced to be somewhat expanded by other medically-induced absences in the Liberty lineup, Sabally seemed to hold her own against a Chicago frontcourt headlined by rookies Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. In 20 total minutes in the couple, Sabally earned eight points, four rebounds, and three blocks en route to metropolitan victories.
"I liked it a lot," Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello said of Sabally's seven minutes on Thursday night, which hosted a 91-76 win at Barclays Center. "You could put that vision at the start of the year that she would complement the other players that we have ... I think the second time she got in, she felt more comfortable. She hasn't played for a month, so that's kind of normal. But you just see how explosive, how well she rolls and can finish at the rim. It's another big body for rebounding and defense in there too, so it's very encouraging."
"It was amazing. I looked forward to it for like a month," Sabally said with a smile. "It was definitely physical. . But, I mean, it's any other game. (Cardoso and Reese) are two really amazing players that have a great career in front of them. But it's just about going out against any other player, just doing your job, being a drop early, and just competing to the best of your ability."
Appropriately, Sabally scored her first points back from injury off an assist from collegiate and professional teammate Sabrina Ionescu at the onset of a fourth quarter that saw the Liberty outscore the Sky 28-14.
"I almost missed it. She would have gotten on me for that!" Sabally said of her final period layup. "But it's always great. I feel like she always finds people really easily. Just got to roll, hopefully, you make it."
Injuries have defined the domestic professional career of Sabally, the fifth pick of the 2022 draft. Knee issues forced her to miss her entire rookie season and she averaged less than eight minutes a game last year. This season was indirectly dealt an hit-the-ground-running start, as Sabally became the de facto prime spell option for Jonquel Jones upon Stefanie Dolson's departure for Washington.
New York hopes to see its 2024 vision fulfilled for Sabally before the year lets out. Though the upcoming All-Star/Olympic break might interrupt that momentum, confidence lingers in the Brooklyn interior.
"We think a lot about Nyara," Brondello confirmed prior to Thursday's game. "With her in our lineup, it makes us, gives us some more versatility, especially with her size and athleticism, just how she can get to the rim. She's someone who can get to that short roll and get to the rim very quickly."
Sabally, 24, is set to represent Germany in the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris. One more Liberty game awaits in the meantime, as New York welcomes in the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET, WWOR).
