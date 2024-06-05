WNBA Changes Angel Reese Foul After Liberty Ejection
The WNBA has announced that the latter of two technical foul calls against Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has been rescinded, the charges stemming from a Tuesday night game against the New York Liberty.
Reese, a touted rookie, was given two successive technical fouls with 2:31 remaining in Tuesday's game at Wintrust Arena, the original assessed after the LSU alumna took issue with her fifth personal call of the night. Both were called by official Charles Watson and crew chief Maj Forsberg said in a pool report that Reese's second, which led to her ejection from the game, was whistled when she "wav(ed) her hand in dismissal."
The rescinding saves Reese $200, the WNBA-induced fine for the first three technical foul calls in a season. Reese's remaining charges are set to be paid off by fellow Chicago hardwood star Lonzo Ball, who implied he would cover and monetary penalties that Reese faced over the incident.
The Liberty won Tuesday's game 88-75 to finally earn a win against a Sky group that previously downed them in both the preseason and regular season. Despite shooting 3-of-12 from the field, Reese mustered a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double before her enforced departure.
Tuesday's officials were certainly busy, as the Liberty and Sky united for 39 personal foul charges. In addition to Reese's technicals, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton and Marina Mabrey were also assessed one each during a confrontation in the third quarter.
