Celtics Get Major Boost From Former Knicks Star
It's all hands on deck for the NBA Finals-bound Boston Celtics, to the point where former franchise faces for their biggest rivals, the New York Knicks, are more than fair game.
As Boston goes for its record 18th NBA title, it's reportedly set to get one of its key contributors back from the injury report: per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics will have Kristaps Porzingis on the floor when the 2024 Finals tip off on Thursday night in Beantown against the Dallas Mavericks (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).
"Porzingis has completed multiple scrimmages in recent days," Charania's report declares. "(He) is expected to return to action for Game 1 of the NBA Finals vs. Dallas on Thursday night, barring setback."
Porzingis, perhaps best known for his original NBA days with the Knicks, has missed each of Boston's last 10 games with a calf issue. Many observers viewed Porzingis, acquired in a June trade with Washington, as a missing piece of sorts for a Boston championship run that has proven elusive since 2008 despite a few return trips to the Finals.
The Slovenian's status is one of many subplots for the upcoming series, as he had a hand both Boston and Dallas' recent fortunes: Porzingis was originally traded to the Mavericks in 2019, four years after the Knicks brought him aboard as the fourth overall pick of the NBA Draft. That trade was recently completed, as Dallas' first-round pick at the upcoming selections (25th overall) is heading north.
Porzingis is one of several former Knicks set to partake in the series: Boston's bench also features Luke Kornet and Svi Mykhailiuk while Dallas' features Porzingis' fellow first-round pick Tim Hardaway Jr. The Mavericks are also coached by Jason Kidd, who spent the final season of his Hall of Fame playing career in Manhattan.
