Analyst Makes Big-Time Contract Prediction for Knicks
The New York Knicks swung a blockbuster trade to acquire Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets early in the summer, which was largely viewed as a terrific pickup for the Knicks.
However, there is still one elephant—albeit, a small one—in the room regarding Bridges: his contract.
The 28-year-old has just two years remaining on his deal at a very affordable salary, as he is set to earn $23.3 million this season and $24.9 million in 2025-26.
But will New York try and lock him up on an extension before the Oct. 21 deadline?
Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus doesn't think so.
In a piece where Pincus predicts extensions for a handful of stars around the NBA, he doesn't see a new pact emerging between the Knicks and Bridges anytime soon. But don't panic, Knicks fans: Pincus doesn't think Bridges will be going anywhere.
"Don't let the 'pessimistic' prediction fool you; the Knicks and Bridges will likely continue their relationship beyond his current contract," Pincus wrote.
Pincus feels it would be best for Bridges to wait until after next summer to re-up with New York, as he would be able to maximize his earnings over a multi-year deal.
"By waiting until next summer—after his extend-and-trade restriction—Bridges can sign up to $34.9 million in the first year while tacking on four additional seasons," he wrote.
Pincus adds that he views OG Anunoby—who just inked a five-year, $212.5 million contract with the Knicks—as an apt comparison.
New York paid a hefty price to acquire Bridges, sending five unprotected first-round draft picks to Brooklyn in exchange for the Villanova product.
Bridges is coming off of a 2023-24 campaign in which he played every game and averaged 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists over 34.8 minutes a night on 43.6/37.2/81.4 shooting splits.
