ESPN Analyst Makes Bold Prediction on Knicks' Offense
The new-look New York Knicks have essentially played one half of preseason basketball together, but that's apparently enough to convince ESPN NBA analyst/insider Brian Windhorst of their maximum offensive potential.
Windhorst waxed poetic about the revamped Knicks' debut on Monday's edition of "NBA Today," enthused by their abbreviated showing in Sunday's preseason opener in Charlotte.
"When I watched this Knicks offense (on Sunday), I walked away going 'this could be the No. 1 offense in the league," Windhorst said. "It really could be if they stay healthy and they gel, which is going to take some time."
Imports Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges made their unofficial maiden voyages as Knicks on Sunday after coming over from Minnesota and Brooklyn respectively. Towns had 10 points on 2-of-7 from the field while Bridges put in four tallies. New York won the game by a 111-109 final as reserves secured the victory while the starters sat out the second half.
Windhorst is excited to see what their arrivals do for incumbent star Jalen Brunson: having firmly established himself as a reliable top offensive man last year, Windhorst theorized that working with elite new teammates, as well as 2023 arrival OG Anunoby, should open up the point guard's game even further.
"Brunson can score from all three levels," Windhorst explained. "When you come off the screen and you're dealing with Towns, you give him any space, medium, tight, or whatever, he can finish. He's one of the most dynamic guys coming off a screen in the league. Now, with Towns, you have a guy that can pick-and-pop or pick-and-roll."
"Everybody just assumes he's going to go for three. He can do more than that. The guy can easily put in 35 points in a game. When you do that, there's no way you're going to defend that pick-and-roll with only two guys."
While the Knicks have faced criticism for their shrunken depth that the trades for Bridges and Towns necessitated, it might be able to open up the floor for the franchise face: Windhorst believes that teams will be hard-pressed to double-team Brunson, fresh off a career-best 28.7 points a game last season, when Anunoby, Bridges, and Towns are all on the floor at the same time. Brunson led the Knicks' starters with 12 on Sunday night while dishing out three assists.
The Knicks will get their next chance to develop early chemistry on Wednesday when they host the Washington Wizards in another exhibition (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
