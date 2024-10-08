Jets Firing Moves Knicks, Liberty Coaches Up Ranks
The respective head coaches of the New York Knicks and New York Liberty are moving on up.
The New York Jets' Tuesday firing of head coach Robert Saleh had some ripple effects on coaching in the New York metropolitan area: with Saleh dismissed, Tom Thibodeau and Sandy Brondello now rank second and third respectively in terms of tenured among active NYC-area head coaches among the four major North American sports (basketball, baseball, football, hockey).
Thibodeau was hired to lead the Knicks on July 30, 2020 while Brondello was brought in on January 7. 2022. The hardwood duo trails only New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who is working through his seventh season in The Bronx.
View the full list below, with each head coach ranked by date of hire ...
Aaron Boone, New York Yankees (MLB): December 4, 2017
Tom Thibodeau, New York Knicks (NBA): July 30, 2020
Sandy Brondello, New York Liberty (WNBA): January 7, 2022
Brian Daboll, New York Giants (NFL): January 28, 2022
Peter Laviolette, New York Rangers (NHL): June 13, 2023
Carlos Mendzoa, New York Mets (MLB): November 13, 2023
Patrick Roy, New York Islanders (NHL): January 20, 2024
Jordi Fernandez, Brooklyn Nets (NBA): April 22, 2024
Sheldon Keefe, New Jersey Devils (NHL), May 23, 2024
Jeff Ulbrich, New York Jets (NFL): October 8, 2024
Both Thibodeau and Brondello have been relative stalwarts compared to their counterparts: Jeff Ulbrich, the Jets' defensive coordinator promoted to interim head coach in the wake of Saleh's departure, is the fourth new name added to the metropolitan coaching ranks in the calendar year of 2024 alone. That list includes Fernandez, who takes over the Liberty's brother organization in place of the ousted Jacque Vaughn (assistant coach Kevin Ollie finished the 2023-24 season).
As noted by Peter Botte of the New York Post, Thibodeau and Brondello would also have the area's pro men's soccer coaches beat out: Nick Cushin of New York City FC was promoted in November 2022 while Sandro Schwarz took over the New York Red Bulls just over a year later.
Expectations continue to be high on the top three: Brondello and Boone are each in the midst of their respective postseasons while Thibodeau might have his sights set on usurping the Yankee skipper after signing a contract extension earlier this offseason. All three are in relatively solid position to break the relatively long championship drought the city has endured, as the New York Giants were the last to parade down the Canyon of Heroes after winning Super Bowl XLVI in 2012 (NJ/NY Gotham FC of the National Women's Soccer League triumphed last year but did not hold a parade).
