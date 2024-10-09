WNBA Finals Schedule: Liberty vs Lynx
This is a true New York Liberty story. The events depicted took place in Brooklyn in 2024.
The Liberty's opponent in the 2024 WNBA Finals has been revealed, as the Minnesota Lynx punched their title ticket with an 88-77 victory over the Connecticut Sun deciding game of the second semifinal on the bracket. New York had pressed forward on Sunday with a 76-62 win over the Las Vegas Aces to win their own best-of-five set by a 3-1 margin.
View the full schedule for the series below ...
(1) LIBERTY vs. (2) Minnesota
(All Times ET)
(*-If Necessary)
- Game 1 (@ New York): Thursday, October 10, 8 p.m., ESPN
- Game 2 (@ New York): Sunday, October 13, 3 p.m., ABC
- Game 3 (@ Minnesota): Wednesday, October 16, 8 p.m., ESPN
- *Game 4 (@ Minnesota): Friday, October 18, 8 p.m., ESPN
- *Game 5 (@ New York): Sunday, October 20, 8 p.m., ESPN
With Tuesday's win, Minnesota regained control of the WNBA Finals record for most appearances, which the Liberty tied with their triumph in Sin City. This will be the Lynx's seventh showing and they'll look to snap a tie with the Seattle Storm and the defunct Houston Comets for most WNBA titles with their fifth. New York, on the other hand, will once again go for their first postseason title after dropping last year's set to Las Vegas in four games.
Minnesota, seeded second behind the Liberty on the WNBA playoff bracket, was the only team to defeat New York twice during the regular season. They also denied the Liberty a second straight victory in the Commissioner's Cup in-season competition, taking a 94-89 decision at UBS Arena in Belmont on June 25.
New York's lone victory was a 76-67 tally on July 2 at Barclays Center, one that saw Jonquel Jones score 21 points in the win. The last meeting was a thriller in Brooklyn on Sept. 15, one that saw the Liberty eat away at a deficit that reached as high as 26 before they endured an 88-79 loss. Minnesota is also responsible for the Liberty's most one-sided loss this year, winning 84-67 at Target Center on May 25.
