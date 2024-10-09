Knicks Broadcasters Win Big at NY Sports Emmys
The New York Knicks are bringing home some hardware just before the 2024-25 season tips off.
MSG Network was a big winner at the 2nd Annual New York Sports Emmy Awards on Tuesday: the network took home five awards, second to only SNY, while Knicks voices Mike Breen and Walt "Clyde" Frazier were honored with an honorary accolade that recognized their lengthy collaboration on metropolitan airwaves.
Last Knicks season was Breen and Frazier's 25th paired together on MSG. Together, they have narrated some of the most iconic moments in recent Knicks history and the past two years have been particularly rewarding thanks to big additions and respectable playoff runs.
For their efforts, Breen and Frazier earned the Governors' Award, which is "presented in recognition of the extraordinary and unique contributions made in the television industry" by the New York Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Previous winners in New York include New York Yankees radio voice John Sterling, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, and "Law & Order" creator Dick Wolf.
"If you would have told (my 12-year-old self that) he would meet Walt Frazier someday, that would have been a dream come true," Breen said in his acceptance speech. "To have my life go where we wound up becoming partners on the air, to have this lifetime friendship, and receive such a wonderful award together, I can't describe how meaningful it is to me. For me to have this man in my life this long has been one of the truly great blessings of my life."
"I'm sure your wife would be jealous to hear this, but, after three decades, Mike and I have never had an argument,' Frazier added with a laugh. "There's always been that chemistry, love, and respect. It's a magnificent award and something I'll cherish forever.
View Breen and Frazier's full acceptance speech here (h/t New York Basketball on X).
In addition to his Governors' Award, Breen also earned the honor of top play-by-play man, sharing it with Brooklyn Nets colleague Ian Eagle of YES Network. Breen and Frazier were also included in the "Best Live Sporting Event (Single Game" title, which went for their work for Game 1 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Knicks game producer Spencer Julien was also awarded Best Live Sports Producer while host Bill Pidto won "Bes Anchor - Sports Only Program" for his work in MSG's Knicks and Rangers studios. MSG filled out its haul with "Expressions of Fandom" promotional campaign, which highlights the lengths fans go to support the teams broadcast by the networks (i.e. Knicks, Rangers, Devils, Islanders).
The MSG team will be back in action on Wednesday night when the Knicks unofficially tip off their 2024 Madison Square Garden slate against the Washington Wizards in a preseason game (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
