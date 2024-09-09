All Knicks

Analyst Defends Knicks Guard's Poor 2k Rating

Donte DiVincenzo is one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA for the New York Knicks, but his 2K rating doesn't reflect that.

May 12, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) celebrates a made basket during game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo is one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA.

Last season, only Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic had more 3-pointers than DiVincenzo.

However, Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes slammed NBA 2K for giving DiVincenzo an 86 3-point rating when the video game released earlier this weekend.

"His 86 three-point rating fails to reflect the status he's earned," Hughes writes. "Nobody's advocating for something close to Steph's 99, but DiVincenzo needs to rate above the likes of Bradley Beal, KCP and end-of-bench role-players like Matt Ryan."

DiVincenzo, 27, had the best year of his career last season in his first go with the Knicks. He averaged a career-best 40 percent from distance and he averaged 15.5 points per game, which was also the best he's seen in his career. His efforts helped the Knicks get to one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals.

It remains to be seen if DiVincenzo will have as strong of an impact with the Knicks in his second season with the team. The Knicks traded for his collegiate teammate Mikal Bridges, and he's expected to take his spot in the starting lineup.

This means DiVincenzo is expected to be either the first or second player off the bench for the Knicks, and that might affect his numbers and stats considering he isn't getting as much run during games. But if he plays the way he did last year, coach Tom Thibodeau will have a hard time keeping DiVincenzo off of the floor.

If DiVincenzo can incorporate the same numbers and progressions that he did last year with the Knicks, he could end up as one of the league's top 3-point snipers once again and 2K could give him a couple more points on his rating.

