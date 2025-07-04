Analyst Floats Massive Knicks, Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade
The New York Knicks are a team rumored to be interested in making a big trade this offseason.
The biggest player currently on the trade block is Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who could be looking for a change after exiting the playoffs in the first round for the third straight year.
Fantasy Sports On SI writer Matt Brandon suggests a trade that sends Antetokounmpo to the Knicks for Karl-Anthony Towns, Pacome Dadiet, a first-round selection, and two second-round picks.
"Year one of the Jalen Brunson–Karl-Anthony Towns experiment was far from a failure, but it revealed one glaring truth: Brunson can’t do it all alone in the playoffs. He needs a co-star who can match his energy, carry the offensive burden when needed, and wreak havoc on the other end. Enter Giannis Antetokounmpo — the ultimate remedy," Brandon wrote.
"Slotting Giannis into the Knicks’ frontcourt alongside a healthy Mitchell Robinson might raise a few spacing eyebrows, but the shooting around them balances things out. Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby are all knockdown threats from deep, giving the offense enough breathing room to make the combo work."
While putting an end to the Brunson and Towns partnership after one season could be a risk, swapping him out for Antetokounmpo is an understandable upgrade.
Antetokounmpo, 30, averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game this past season with the Bucks, posting one of the best stat lines in the entire league.
Antetokounmpo has long shared his desire to stay with the Bucks for his entire career, but after the decision to waive point guard Damian Lillard after just two seasons in Milwaukee, the Greek Freak may want to look for a team with a better chance of winning a championship this season.
The Knicks can provide that after being the runner-up in the Eastern Conference this season and a trade for Antetokounmpo could make New York the favorite to win it all next year.
