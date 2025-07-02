Knicks Top Trade Target "Displeased" Amidst Controversial Offseason
The Milwaukee Bucks have attacked the offseason like a team with a very different perception of itself than how they're viewed across the league. They seem determined to keep the band together, down to the end-of-the-bench role players, even though their end goal has inspired some confusion within the player they're most desperate to please.
They were simply unimpressive in 2024-25, winning the fifth seed in last season's top-heavy Eastern Conference before getting manhandled in embarrassing fashion by the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs.
With rumors of franchise centerpiece Giannis Antetokounmpo potentially asking out spending two months circulating throughout the NBA, they' first responded by trying to bring back as many of the fringe-starters who were forced into key roles on their thin roster as possible. Kevin Porter Jr., Gary Trent Jr., Taurean Prince and Bobby Portis were all brought back home, but they still bid goodbye to Brook Lopez and Pat Connaughton.
Their one interesting addition, Myles Turner on a four-year deal mere weeks after the veteran center sputtered out in the NBA Finals when his Indiana Pacers succumbed to the Oklahoma City Thunder, came with an even more bizarre caveat. They made space for Turner's contract by waiving Damian Lillard, ending his short stint in Milwaukee after two seasons and, most recently, an Achilles tendon tear in the Bucks' one-and-done playoff run.
Antetokounmpo was reportedly "displeased" with that particular move, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes, with the best player he's ever played alongside set to sign elsewhere when he returns from his injury next season.
If anyone doubted Chris Haynes' reporting, Antetokounmpo cosigned the confused reaction to the chaos through his X account.
Antetokounmpo's mixed reaction to the offseason direction the Bucks have taken is good news for the New York Knicks, who are as interested in trading for the 2x MVP as anyone. The buzz surrounding his potentially asking out died out about a month ago, and now only have they come back stronger than ever, but the Knicks have modeled their summer around what he decides to do in ensuring they're best conditioned to acquire him before the fall.
There isn't a lot of league-wide hope in whatever the Bucks are building. Antetokounmpo, still one of the best players in the league, is not surrounded by a championship-caliber core, while the Knicks can realistically convince themselves of the contrary should he decide to jump ship.
