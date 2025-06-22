Knicks Miss On Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade
Star forward Kevin Durant is on the move once again, set to join his fifth team after the Phoenix Suns finalized a trade to send him to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and draft capital, ESPN's Shams Charania announced on Sunday morning.
The blockbuster announcement arrives after weeks of Durant trade rumors, which have become something of a semi-regular offseason staple amidst the news of his joining his third team in three years.
The Suns, who looked to return to championship form in trading for the Hall of Fame scorer at the 2023 trade deadline, flatlined across two full seasons with Durant. They fired their coach at the start of all three summers on his watch, and he now prepares to boost the up-and-coming Rockets into a serious Western Conference contender.
The Knicks, for their part, were once viewed as a favorite to land the 2x NBA Finals MVP. After Durant passed them up in the 2019 offseason, rumors started to circulate about their joint interest before New York backed out. They weren't looking to give up major assets, keeping the aging All-Star in the west as he prepares to enter his 18th season.
Houston was regarded as one of the Durant finalists alongside the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs, with Charania reported that Phoenix remained in trade talks with whoever offered them the best deal.
The Rockets look to make their push as a serious squad in finding that long-awaited go-to scorer in Durant, the Suns finally get a top pick to spend in the 2020s and the Knicks remain ready for a move that better suits their situation.
