Knicks Star Jokes About Familial Coaching Update
As much as the New York Knicks have given analysts, fans and players to talk about in their month-long search to find a replacement for Tom Thibodeau, their head coach of five years, their final decision will influence the rest of the organization.
Few will be as impacted as the rest of the New York locker room, between the players whose livelihoods depend on the decisions the coaches make, or the assistant coaches, who may not be as respected by the new guy as they were by the old guard.
Rick Brunson was put in a complicated spot following the big decision to bag Thibodeau. He had strong ties to his direct superior that went back decades, on top of the added wrinkle of his son being the star of the team. However, he'd raised trouble in the past, forcing many to question how safe his job was amidst the Knicks' coaching hunt.
NBA reporter Marc Stein reported that even while the Knicks located a new favorite to take the top job in Mike Brown, the elder Brunson's position of the team is expected to remain safe along with some other Thibodeau holdovers.
His son, Jalen, joked around in pretending to learn the news drop alongside everyone else, reacting only like someone learning that their dad wouldn't go away like anyone else would.
They each joined the Knicks in their respective roles in the summer of 2022 in a move that later got the team accused of tampering, but they got their men. Even though the younger Brunson has to say goodbye to Thibodeau, a coach he'd long advocated for, he'll still have one of his biggest supporters manning the New York bench.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!