All Knicks

Analyst Makes Case For Knicks Trade With Wizards

The New York Knicks and Washington Wizards could become trade partners.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 30, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) fight for position during the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) fight for position during the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are less than three weeks away from the NBA Trade Deadline, and they may need to make a move with their center rotation if they want to make some noise in the playoffs.

A player that has drawn a lot of interest in trade rumors over the course of the season is Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas, who is on a rebuilding team but can contribute for a contender if a move is made.

Bleacher Report analyst Greg Swartz suggests the idea of the Knicks trading Mitchell Robinson to acquire Valanciunas.

"Valanciunas remains incredibly productive even in a limited role. The 32-year-old is posting 21.1 points, 14.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per 36 minutes of play this season and would be a strong backup for the Knicks behind Karl-Anthony Towns," Swartz writes. "With Valanciunas making a reasonable $9.9 million this year, the Knicks could use the salary of the injured Mitchell Robinson as a money-matcher to go chase the Wizards big man."

The Knicks would either have to put draft picks in the deal or include a young player like Pacome Dadiet or even Tyler Kolek to make a deal happen.

Would it be worth it for the Knicks to get a legitimate backup center if it cost them one of the players they just took in the 2025 NBA Draft?

Considering the fact that Valanciunas is still on the books for next season and has a non-guaranteed contract for the 2026-27 campaign for a relatively affordable price, it could be worth it for the Knicks since it isn't a rental. However, the Knicks would be taking a risk. They just need to assess how much they truly need a backup center of Valanciunas' caliber in the rotation.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News