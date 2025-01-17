Analyst Makes Case For Knicks Trade With Wizards
The New York Knicks are less than three weeks away from the NBA Trade Deadline, and they may need to make a move with their center rotation if they want to make some noise in the playoffs.
A player that has drawn a lot of interest in trade rumors over the course of the season is Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas, who is on a rebuilding team but can contribute for a contender if a move is made.
Bleacher Report analyst Greg Swartz suggests the idea of the Knicks trading Mitchell Robinson to acquire Valanciunas.
"Valanciunas remains incredibly productive even in a limited role. The 32-year-old is posting 21.1 points, 14.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per 36 minutes of play this season and would be a strong backup for the Knicks behind Karl-Anthony Towns," Swartz writes. "With Valanciunas making a reasonable $9.9 million this year, the Knicks could use the salary of the injured Mitchell Robinson as a money-matcher to go chase the Wizards big man."
The Knicks would either have to put draft picks in the deal or include a young player like Pacome Dadiet or even Tyler Kolek to make a deal happen.
Would it be worth it for the Knicks to get a legitimate backup center if it cost them one of the players they just took in the 2025 NBA Draft?
Considering the fact that Valanciunas is still on the books for next season and has a non-guaranteed contract for the 2026-27 campaign for a relatively affordable price, it could be worth it for the Knicks since it isn't a rental. However, the Knicks would be taking a risk. They just need to assess how much they truly need a backup center of Valanciunas' caliber in the rotation.
