Jalen Brunson, Knicks Prevail in Return to Philadelphia
There was no KAT for the New York Knicks, but their Cats were more than happy to pick up the slack in a familiar locale.
With Karl-Anthony Towns relegated a spectator due to a thumb injury, the Knicks' Villanova contingent had another sterling evening at Wells Fargo Center, as former Villanova Wildcats Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, and Josh Hart each rose to the occasion in a 125-119 overtime victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.
Despite some late tension, the Knicks (27-15) tipped off the second half of their season on the right note thanks to their Main Line trio: Brunson scored a game-best 38 points, Bridges put in 23 more with most earned on a 5-of-10 output from three-point range, while Hart had yet another triple-double, pulling in 16 rebounds, dishing out 12 assists, and scoring 10 points.
An extra five minutes were required to secure this win after Tyrese Maxey stole an inbounds pass that landed in Brunson's hands and forced overtime with a shot that counted after Precious Achiuwa was charged with goaltending. A 16-5 run in overtime, however, pushed the Knicks to a divisional triumph, their second over Philadelphia this season.
Appropriately enough, the Wildcats sealed the deal: Brunson scored half of the Knicks' points in the final while Hart found Bridges for an alley-oop dagger that sent Sixers fans sprinting for the exits.
The Knicks face a homecoming weekend clash on Friday night, as Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle will visit Madison Square Garden as Minnesota Timberwolves (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
