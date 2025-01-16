Tom Thibodeau Crucial to Knicks Success

All Knicks

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau holds the key for the team's path towards success.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau coaches against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is a big part of the reason why the team has emerged towards becoming a contender over the past few years.

However, he also may be part of the reason why the team's growth has stunted, reaching only the second round of the playoffs in each of the past two seasons. The Knicks' elimination from the playoffs in the past two years has been partially due to the team's injuries, which has been partially caused by Thibodeau's short rotations.

HoopsHype writer Mike Shearer believes Thibodeau is the X-Factor for the Knicks moving forward.

"Perhaps you think the Thibsian minutes narrative is overblown, but the Knicks have the two players averaging the most minutes per game, three in the top eight, and all five starters in the top 30 (as originally pointed out by Tommy Beer)," Shearer writes.

"Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart can take the abuse, but OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns have troubling injury histories. At this rate, Jalen Brunson’s tires will need an air compressor to keep him rolling into the postseason."

But it isn't just Thibodeau's rotations that make him the X-Factor for the team. The adjustments he makes in the second half of the year will have a strong impact on the Knicks.

"The way Thibodeau handles the eventual return of Mitchell Robinson will be fascinating. The Knicks may be better defensively with Robinson next to Towns, but they’ll almost certainly be worse offensively. To what degree that seesaws and how Thibodeau reacts to the data will play an outsized role in the Knicks’ success down the stretch," Shearer writes.

"Finally, can Thibodeau find a little more offensive variety? It hasn’t hurt him in the regular season, but the playoffs are about counters, adjustments, and flexibility. He must disprove a shaky track record on those axes for New York to meet their potential."

Thibodeau and the Knicks are back in action tonight as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Jeremy Brener
