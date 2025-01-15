Pistons Center Shines In Front of Knicks Idol
They say never meet your heroes, but don't tell New York Knicks opponent Isaiah Stewart.
Part of the victorious Detroit Pistons contingent that visited Madison Square Garden on Monday night, Stewart was afforded a chance to play in front of his hardwood idol and Knicks legend Patrick Ewing, who was one of thousands who witnessed the visitors' 124-119 victory.
"I love Patrick. He recruited me in high school when he was [head coach] at Georgetown, so I have a past relationship with him," Stewart said after the game (h/t New York Basketball on X). "He was a great guy, obviously a Hall-of-Famer. Growing up, I wore 33 because of Patrick Ewing. So to see him sitting on the sideline, being right there, you can't explain it. It's a great feeling."
Ewing was hired back by the Knicks as a team ambassador prior to this season.
Stewart, one of those fueling the suddenly surging Pistons (winners of eight of their last ten), shared a pregame hug and chat with Ewing, who was seated courtside (h/t New York Basketball on X). Like Ewing, Stewart is of Jamaican descent and has made his basketball name as a center. Even though Stewart went to Washington rather than Ewing's alma mater of Georgetown, he appears to have forged a solid relationship with his inspiration.
Ewing's presence perhaps gave Stewart a little extra motivation: in 28 minutes of relief, Stewart had seven points and four rebounds and the Pistons were a game-best plus-14 on the scoreboard when he was on the floor. It was the latest group win for the Pistons (21-19), who own a 12-4 record since they defeated the Knicks at MSG on Dec. 7, tied for the second-best record in the NBA in that span with the Indiana Pacers.
“We believe we can beat anybody,” Stewart said, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. “That's our belief. We're good enough to beat any team in this league. That's the belief we've got and we believe in each other. We're always pouring confidence into each other to go out there and be the best versions of ourselves. When we have that collectively as a group, that's a lot of energy — a lot of positive energy that we're putting out there.”
The Knicks will face Stewart and the Pistons one more time on April 10. In the meantime, Detroit faces the aforementioned Pacers on Thursday night (7 p.m. ET, FanDuel Sports Detroit).
