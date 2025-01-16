All Knicks

Knicks Land Bulls All-Star in Trade Prediction

The New York Knicks could find a trade partner in the Chicago Bulls.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 4, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) gestures after making a three point basket as Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) looks on during the first quarter at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the New York Knicks and their center position.

The last time concerns were raised, the Knicks traded for Karl-Anthony Towns, so there is a chance that another deal could be consummated with just three weeks before the Feb. 6 NBA Trade Deadline.

Yahoo! Sports writer Morten Stig Jensen suggests a deal that would send Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson to the Chicago Bulls for Nikola Vucevic," Jensen writes.

"Vucevic is playing highly efficient offense this season, scoring 20.2 points per game and converting on 55.7% of his shots, including 42.9% of his 3-pointers.

"He's also grabbing 10.1 rebounds per game, which would go a long way in replacing the rebounding that would be lost from the departure of Robinson.

"Of course, some might point to the idea that Vucevic wouldn't start and he'd be a bench player earning $20 million. But that's an oversimplification.

"Vucevic is fully capable of playing big minutes, and Towns, who spent two years next to Rudy Gobert in Minnesota, could spend time in the frontcourt at the four alongside Vucevic."

This would help the Knicks rotation significantly, and it doesn't cost them all that much. They are essentially replacing Achiuwa, a player who averaged 5.1 points per game on an expiring contract with Vucevic, who is averaging a double-double with just over 20 points and 10 rebounds per game.

The Knicks are thinking title, so they should do everything in their power to try and get them there. Adding Vucevic would certainly increase those chances, even if he is an overpay for a sixth-man center.

The Knicks are back in action tomorrow night as they take on Julius Randle, Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in their annual trip to Madison Square Garden. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

