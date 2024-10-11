Analyst Predicts Knicks' Top Breakout Candidate
The New York Knicks suddenly have one of the most impressive starting lineups in basketball, especially after swinging a shocking trade for Karl-Anthony Towns.
However, the Knicks do have an issue with depth, and that is something that could rear its ugly head as the 2024-25 NBA season progresses.
But Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus does see one potential prospect who could surprise some people and break out this year: Jacob Toppin.
"The Knicks also don't have a prospect under standard contract with Jericho Sims (25) and Miles McBride (playoff minutes) outside the qualifying range," Pincus wrote. "Tyler Kolek was one of the better shot-creators in college last season, but no rookies. It'll be up to Toppin to break out with the Westchester Knicks enough to get some time with the NBA Knicks."
Toppin, who played his collegiate basketball at the University of Kentucky, went undrafted but landed with New York in July 2023.
At the time, he was known as nothing more than the brother of Obi Toppin, who was subsequently traded to the Indiana Pacers.
But Jacob is actually an interesting prospect for the Knicks.
The 24-year-only only appeared in nine NBA games last season, logging 1.4 points over 5.6 minutes a night. However, he participated in 17 games with the Westchester Knicks (New York's G-League team), registering 14.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 32.3 minutes a night on 40.6/30.3/82.1 shooting splits.
He also participated in the Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend.
While Toppin obviously needs to improve his efficiency, he seems to have strong potential on the defensive end, and with his 6-foot-9 frame and impressive athleticism, he could develop into a versatile defender on the NBA level.
We'll see if the youngster gets any playing time with the Knicks this coming season.
