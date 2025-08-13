All Knicks

Analyst Reveals Major Knicks Concern

The New York Knicks have a good problem on their hands.

Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II is defended by New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson and guard Josh Hart. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks have a few question marks surrounding the roster with about six weeks to go before training camp.

ESPN insider Chris Herring previews how new head coach Mike Brown will change the starting lineup if he chooses to do so.

"Will he opt to alter the club's starting lineup, which was outscored during the second half of the season and throughout the playoffs? And will he find a way to plug the defensive issues that existed when opposing clubs focused on Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns?," Herring asked.

"Center Mitchell Robinson, who rehabbed for most of the season before rejoining the Knicks for the final month and a half of the regular season and the playoffs, could help answer both questions. He'd seem to be the most likely of the Knicks' reserves to enter the starting five (he became a starter in the playoffs during the conference finals matchup with the Indiana Pacers), and his strength as a rim protector addresses New York's biggest issue on defense.

"Still, there are flaws in assuming Robinson can clean up everything. The Knicks need to be careful in extending his minutes given his injury history. Even when he starred for them this past postseason -- at times he looked like the Knicks' most valuable player in the Celtics series -- New York was still ultimately outscored, surrendering a whopping 117.3 points per 100 possessions in the 98 minutes Robinson shared the court with Towns and Brunson."

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson dunks the ball against the Indiana Pacers
The Knicks could choose to push Towns to the power forward spot and start Robinson, which means Guerschon Yabusele and Josh Hart would come off the bench as the top forwards.

The Knicks have time to figure this out over the course of an 82-game season, but this is a great problem to have.

The Knicks have not been a team littered with depth in a long time, but that is now the case. With options to work with, Brown will have to figure out over the course of the season what the best path is for the Knicks moving forward.

