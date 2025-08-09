Knicks Star Gives Shout Out to Shedeur Sanders
New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns may be a Philadelphia Eagles fan, but he's hoping at least one Cleveland Brown soars this NFL season.
Towns was one of many enthralled by the unofficial NFL debut of Shedeur Sanders, a touted rookie who has endured a rollercoaster as the start of his professional journey. Sanders, the son of NFL legend and his head coach at Colorado University Deion, hit an early peak on Friday night, posting a brilliant preseason statline in the Browns' 30-10 exhibition win over the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte.
Towns commemorated Sanders' sterling showing on his Instagram story, reposting a photo of Sanders' output (14-of-23 passes completed for 138 yards and two touchdowns) complete with flexing muscle emojis (h/t New York Basketball on X). He also left a warning to Sanders' many critics on X with a foreboding advisory to "keep that same energy" quoting Nike's commemoration of the dramatic debut.
Sanders had a decorated and busy collegiate career while following his father to both Jackson State and Colorado. He was last season's Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and also won the Jerry Rice Award bestowed to the best freshman in Football Championship Subdivision (formerly Division I-AA) play. Prior winners include Cooper Kupp, Trey Lance, and 2025's top overall pick Cam Ward.
But while Sanders was expected to be an early pick at April's NFL Draft, he fell all the way to the Browns' spot in the fifth round at 144th overall to the shock of many observers.
He's now part of a packed Browns quarterback room that also features third-round choice Dillon Gabriel, tenured Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco, and controversial, high-paid veteran Deshaun Watson. Taking advantage of an extended opportunity on Friday set a decent tone for his professional career, a journey he's taking alongside his brother and fellow Colorado alum Shilo (who now reps the Tampa Bay Buccaneers).
Ironically enough, Sanders and the Browns face Towns' beloved Eagles in their next preseason game next Saturday afternoon (1 p.m. ET, NFL Network). Sanders will be in the tri-state area during this fall's regular season, as the Browns face the New York Jets on Nov. 9 at MetLife Stadium.
