Report: Knicks Hiring Hornets Assistant Coach
When it comes to finding an offensive expert for Mike Brown's staff, the New York Knicks apparently went with Jent.
Per Shams Charania of ESPN, the Knicks are "finalizing" a deal that will place Chris Jent on the New York sidelines. Jent has widely been viewed as the Knicks' "offensive coordinator" and could well be Brown's associate head coach. The Knicks' interest in Jent was first reported by Frank Isola of ESPN/YES Network.
Jent's most recent work yielded a championship, as he guided the Charlotte Hornets' prospects to a Summer League championship in Las Vegas last month. Jent joined the Charlotte Hornets' staff led by Charles Lee last season, which followed a two-year term with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The 55-year-old Sparta (NJ) High School alum has been a head coach twice: he spent a season at the helm of the NBA D-League's Bakersfield Jam (now the Motor City Drive) in 2015-16, just about a decade after he was the interim boss of the Orlando Magic for 18 games after Johnny Davis' in-season ousting.
Coming to New York is a bit of a homecoming for Jent, who briefly played for the Knicks in 1997. He also earned a championship ring with the Houston Rockets three years prior, ironically defeating the Knicks in a memorable seven-game set.
Since then, Jent has lingered on professional sidelines since 2003, with the exception of two stints (2011-13, 2016-17) with his alma mater Ohio State. He has developed a reputation as a strong offensive mind and served as LeBron James' personal shooting coach during a five-year term with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Most of that term featured Brown as the head coach, and the triumvirate helped guide the Cavs to the 2007 NBA Finals.
Jent is the latest reported addition to Brown's first metropolitan staff, a group that mixes his handpicked newcomers and holdovers from the Tom Thibodeau regime. Longtime Los Angeles Clippers assistant Brendan O'Connor, for example, is said to be heading up the defensive front as New York embarks on a pressure-packed journey that will seek to build on the franchise's first conference finals sowing since 2000.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Celtics Legend Rips Knicks
- Knicks' First Round Pick Cut From French National Team
- Knicks Great Carmelo Anthony Reveals Hall of Fame Presenters
- Report: Knicks City Edition Uniforms to Resemble Finals Look
- Knicks Legend to Present Dwight Howard at Hall of Fame Induction
- Josh Hart Goes Viral For Strange Summertime Snack