Cooper Flagg to Make MSG Debut vs. Knicks in Holiday Clash
Thousands will flock to Madison Square Garden this January to see a touted Dallas Maverick take to the New York Knicks hardwood ... also, Jalen Brunson will be there.
Newly-minted top NBA draft pick Cooper Flagg will make his professional MSG debut on one of the most celebrated days on the regular season calendar, as NBC announced that he and the Dallas Mavericks will visit MSG to face the Knicks in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day showdown on Monday, Jan. 19 at 5 p.m. ET.
The Knicks and Mavericks, of course, hold a checkered history over the past few years after New York welcomed in Brunson, a former North Texas point guard that has since become the face of Manhattan basketball.
Dallas management, led by now-minority owner Mark Cuban, accused the Knicks of tampering (as the Knicks hired Brunson's father Rick to serve an assistant coach shortly before his signing) and such complaints eventually led to an NBA investigation that wound up costing New York its second-round pick in June's draft, one saw that Duke phenom Flagg chosen with the top pick.
In another twist to the apparently budding rivalry, the selection of Flagg came amidst the Knicks' reported interest in Mavericks head coach and former point guard Jason Kidd, but attention soon shifted to Mike Brown.
Flagg spent but one year in Durham but take a large trophy case with him to North Texas, one that includes consensus All-American and national player of the year honors. The 18-year-old previously took to MSG hardwood back in February, when he put up 16 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in a 110-67 neutral site shellacking of Illinois.
MLK Day has been a cherished day on the Knicks calendar, as no team in the NBA has played on the holiday more than the Knicks: Dallas' visit will mark the 40th such occasion that the Knicks play on the third Monday in January since the yearly recognition of civil rights leader was first observed in 1986, three years after President Ronald Reagan signed it into law.
The Knicks are 24-15 on MLK Day, including a 119-110 victory over fellow holiday mainstay Atlanta, King's hometown, last January. In 1967, King gave one of his most well-known speeches at New York's Riverside Church in Manhattan, one centered on his opposition to the United States' involvement in the Vietnam War.
The interconference clash between the Knicks and Mavericks is part of a quadruple-header on the networks of NBC, which is resuming NBA coverage after over two decades off: the slate opens with a streaming battle between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks on Peacock, while Oklahoma City-Cleveland and Boston-Detroit sandwiches the Knicks' showing on the broadcast network.
