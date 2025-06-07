Analyst Undermines Knicks in Belittling Pacers
The Indiana Pacers aren't the most conventional of NBA Finals participants.
Unlike the Oklahoma City Thunder, who they're currently duking it out against for the right to raise the Larry O'Brien trophy, the Pacers weren't led by the MVP, nor did they lead the league in wins in the tougher conference, but that doesn't mean they're an illegitimate representative of the Eastern Conference.
New York analyst Craig Carton certainly doesn't agree, completely discrediting the Pacers' road to the Finals and the teams they mounted in continually advancing.
Disregarding the Knicks as "flawed" is sort of simplifying the matter, given that every team who's ever been eliminated from the playoffs was eventually exposed for their broad flaws. And as imperfect as they were with their half-dozen players listed in The Ringer's Top 100 players, they had no problem handing the regularly-staffed Boston Celtics a 3-1 lead before closing the second round out in six.
And these Pacers aren't nobodies. They were last season's runners-up in the east after losing in the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals, coming all the way back to avenge last season with five series wins in their last six playoff matchups.
The narrative of one of the Finals participants benefitting from the easiest path through the playoffs ever is brought up every year, when luck will always play a part in matchups drawn. The Pacers have sawed through their conference with a 12-4 record, the exact same success rate that the Thunder have had in coming on top out west, providing the NBA with a Finals that's properly representative of who's had the most recent success.
