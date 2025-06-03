Celtics Legend Completes His Victory Lap Following Knicks' Elimination
First, Paul Pierce doubted the New York Knicks. The Boston Celtics legend and NBA analyst didn't think the Knicks could take his former team even after they were punked earlier in the series, and had to walk the walk after running his mouth.
Then, when the Knicks put whatever remained of the depleted Celtics down in six games to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, Pierce had his fun with the longtime bottom-feeders. He doubted they'd get the better of the Indiana Pacers in the next round, and enjoyed every minute of the quick 2-0 deficit the Knicks took in getting the series started.
Now that they've been successfully discarded as the Pacers' most recent victim, Pierce has taken to the internet in celebrating his suspicions of the team that sent his beloved Celtics home.
Knicks fans are famous for their confidence and trash talk, but so is Pierce. He poked fun at their disappointment immediately following the game's final result before reposting an edited video of his dancing outside of Madison Square Garden and publicly laughing at the team's continued championship drought.
His reign of terror quickly leaked into June where he continued mocking the freshly-eliminated Knicks, and that'll likely define the relationship between franchise and former player until the next high-stakes matchup between the Knicks and Celtics.
He'll theoretically have fewer points of motivation to work from as the fan base moves on, but New Yorkers will never forget these slights.
