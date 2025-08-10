All Knicks

Ben Simmons Can't Hurt Knicks

The New York Knicks have been consistently linked to Ben Simmons.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks have long been linked to former No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons to fill one of their final roster spots.

SNY insider David Vertsberger wrote about what Simmons can bring to the Knicks in the second unit.

"Simmons can still push the ball off a defensive rebound and bring it up in the half-court, but has lost all aggressiveness on offense. He rarely looks to drive and when he does, it’s rare he actually attacks the rim with any real intent to score or draw in the defense," Vertsberger wrote. 

"He can screen and make connective plays from there, a tantalizing prospect under Mike Brown’s Domantas Sabonis playbook -- but this and some decent defense won’t make him anything more than a spot minutes specialist. 

"Even his defense has slid off a cliff, lacking the foot speed to stay with quicker guards and the verticality and imposition around the rim to protect it. There’s a reason his playoff minutes quickly descended to multiple DNP’s as the Clippers learned of his decline the hard way."

Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons controls the ball against the Brooklyn Nets. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Simmons still has value in the NBA, but it's far from what he was able to produce when he was an All-Star with the Philadelphia 76ers. That's perfectly fine. The Knicks don't need him to be a superstar, just a 10th or 11th man off the bench.

The Knicks won't have their season made or broken based on whether or not Simmons signs with the team, but it could give them a chance to be better.

Simmons has a high ceiling as a former top pick, but there is a lot of uncertainty with how effective he can truly be.

If the Knicks want to take that risk, they could be in for a handsome reward as they move closer towards being a true NBA Finals contender. If not, they can bury him on the bench and make him a non-entity during playoff time.

Either way, Simmons is not someone who is going to determine whether or not the Knicks win the championship in the upcoming season.

