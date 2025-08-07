Legal Charges Dropped Against Former Knicks Player
Marcus Morris Sr. got himself embroiled in some legal trouble last month when he was stuck with fraud and theft charges, having allegedly racking up a $200,000 debt to multiple Nevada casinos and getting caught writing a check with insufficient funds.
It was an unpleasant spot for the former New York Knicks forward to suddenly find himself in, but after getting denied bail following his July 27 arrest, he's already made headway in clearing his debt.
The NBA veteran has since gotten those charges dropped, according to documents obtained by KLAS 8 News Now. Morris, now released, has repaid a tab that amounted to $265,000 to the Wynn Las Vegas Hotel and Casino and the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino.
Morris has been attempting to clear his name to the general public ever since the charges emerged in late July, expressing his denial that he ever intended on dodging the payment and airing out some frustrations with how his arrest was handled by the Las Vegas legal system in a now-deleted Instagram post.
"If you know gambling, you can't take money out the casino if you got a marker! You spend that money there … no money was exchanged or taken from any casino and into my pocket.," he wrote in an attempt to defend his name, insisting that the real crime was that he took too long to handle the payment.
He claimed to have frequented the same Las Vegas properties "at a high level," but did not see that familiarity reflected in what he described as a dehumanizing detainment experience that saw him treated well below his expectations. "I really thought the amount of money and time I spent there would really have value," Morris wrote. "... We could've handled that MOB style before that option."
He punctuated the message with some final thoughts on the city and the experience. "I would pay [anything] to stay outta jail. Money paid back and lesson learned. FRAUD, I can't live with," Morris wrote. "...My last thing is, F--- Vegas. To treat me like that was wild."
This is just the latest update for 13-year NBA veteran, who's made occasional appearances on ESPN's First Take since his final spin as a player in the 2023-24 season.
The journeyman signed off with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his eighth team, but enjoyed his best statistical stretch during an abbreviated stint with the Knicks that saw him averaging over 19 points per game during the early goings of 2019-20.
