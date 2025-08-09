Knicks Might Have Best Christmas Day Game
The New York Knicks are marking their calendars for Dec. 25 as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers to start the league's five-game slate on Christmas Day.
The Knicks and Cavaliers will tip off at 12 noon EST from Madison Square Garden, setting the stage for four Western Conference matchups to take place.
Here's a look at the ranking of the matchups when it comes to intrigue:
5. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets
Someone has to get the coal in the stocking, and unfortunately, the matchup between the Wolves and Nuggets is what comes to mind. It's the final matchup of the long day of games and there's just some fatigue that comes with the final Christmas matchup.
However, this is a great game on paper between two of the West's top teams and it would be a delight to see them match up in the playoffs again.
4. San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
The defending champions were a lock to be on this list, but the Spurs are the only team on the Christmas Day schedule that wasn't even in the Play-In Tournament last season.
That could change this year, but this game has the biggest blowout potential out of any of the five.
3. Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors
The Mavs have Cooper Flagg, the future of the league, going up against Stephen Curry, one of the faces of the league for the last 15 years.
It's a battle of young vs. old and Curry always seems to have a dash of Christmas magic when he plays on the holiday.
2. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks
This could easily be an Eastern Conference Finals preview and the Knicks come into the game looking for revenge on the Cavs.
The Cavaliers swept the Knicks this past season, so New York could look to stop a losing streak.
1. Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Though both of them are in the twilight of their careers, it's hard not to be excited for Kevin Durant facing off against LeBron James.
Add in Luka Doncic's first Lakers Christmas game and an exciting young Rockets team and you've got a gift of a matchup.
