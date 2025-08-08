Knicks to Face Eastern Conference Rival on Christmas
The New York Knicks knew they would be playing on Christmas Day, but they didn't know who they would be playing — until now.
ESPN insider Shams Charania revealed that the Knicks would be hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas Day this season.
The Knicks are 25-32 on Christmas Day, including a win last year against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs by a 117-114 score.
The Knicks are expected to be one of the top teams in the NBA this season along with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both squads are expected to be among the favorites to unseat the Indiana Pacers as Eastern Conference champions.
The game is expected to tip off at noon ET, much like the Knicks have done in the past.
The other games on the schedule should also bring a lot of intrigue.
The Spurs will look to rebound from their Christmas Day loss against the Knicks by taking their shot at the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder. It was also announced that the Thunder would host the league's first game of the season on Oct. 21 against the Houston Rockets, who acquired Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns during the offseason.
The Rockets will also be in action on Christmas when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers, marking a battle between Durant and LeBron James.
LeBron and the Lakers are also appearing on the first night of the season when they host the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 21.
The Warriors, who are headlined by Stephen Curry, will get a chance to face off against the Dallas Mavericks, who have Anthony Davis and No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg leading the way. Kyrie Irving isn't expected to be on the court yet as he heals from his torn ACL.
The final game of the night is between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets, two teams that have been in the thick of things in the Western Conference for the past few seasons. Anthony Edwards will look to grab a win against Nikola Jokic after the two teams met in the 2024 NBA playoffs.
