Knicks Pull Ahead in Ben Simmons Free Agency Race
The New York Knicks are at the center of the most intriguing storyline remaining in NBA free agency, caught right in the middle of the bidding war for Ben Simmons.
The former star told interested teams in late July that he'd make his decision around the start of the month, but he's yet to make a call on where he'll play next. The Knicks are the Simmons suitor best positioned to give him a chance at playing a role on a championship-caliber team, and they may have earned an advantage over the field with a recent move.
The Boston Celtics have been right there alongside the Knicks all along in attempting to woo the one-time No. 1 overall draft pick-turned utilityman role player over to their side, but signed another free agent forward in Chris Boucher to a contract to help round out their battered roster. To some analysts, that was an indication that the Knicks pulled ahead for the team with the best Simmons odds.
Clutch Points' Brett Siegel sees the Boucher move as a Simmons consolation prize and/or a substitute for his services, with the big name still lingering as something of a question mark as to how he'll translate back to a big market.
He hasn't been the same All-Star he once was for several years, thoroughly stuck in the throes of back ailments and his doubting his own role within an offense. Simmons, once one of the most entertaining fast break sights in the league, no longer looks to score, happy enough passing and defending as a versatile forward.
Even in his diminished state, and well into the NBA's darkest, quietest corners of the offseason, he still manages to soak up attention. He's reportedly holding up the line for other veteran free agents looking for their own paydays, with Russell Westbrook and Malcolm Brogdon stuck waiting as potential fallback options for the Knicks should they strike out on Simmons.
Simmons' fit in New York makes perfect sense on paper, another defender to place in the frontcourt rotation of Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson and Guerschon Yabusele. There's plenty of shooting there between Towns and Yabusele to cover up for the non-shooter of all non-shooters in Simmons, and he'd provide some much-needed ball-movement within the second unit.
There have been doubts about how likely Simmons is to return to a big city with major media implications, having spent his time since his infamous Philadelphia 76ers stint between various "little brother" teams in the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers. His role wouldn't be drastically inflated in New York as an oft-injured bench hand, but the ball remains in his court as he decides.
