Boston Blocks Knicks' Advancement in Game 5
The New York Knicks have waited a quarter-century to return to the Eastern Conference Finals. Now, they'll have to wait at least two more days.
New York came up short in the first of three chances at advancement in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Wednesday night, dropping a 127-102 decision to the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of their best-of-seven set. The Knicks still lead the series by a 3-2 tally as the Indiana Pacers await in the national semifinal.
Derrick White broke loose for 34 points as the Celtics extended their season despite missing Jayson Tatum after his devastating Achilles injury at the end of Game 4 on Monday. Jaylen Brown had 26 on a sterling night from deep: the Celtics' historic three-point shooting rose to the occasion while facing elimination, as they sank 22 from deep to force a sixth game.
The Knicks' next chance to move on lands on Friday when they'll have a chance to punch their conference finals ticket in front of friendly, if not raucous, Madison Square Garden crowd (TBD, ESPN). New York has not secured an advancement win at home since its last run to the NBA Finals in 1999.
