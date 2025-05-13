Josh Hart Credits Surprising Source for Knicks' Latest Win

Josh Hart "JB…KAT…OG…Mikal…And shoutout PJ Tucker, making sure we're up & talking. Brought that championship pedigree to us. Deserves a big shoutout"



Alan Hahn "Did PJ have a speech or something?"



Josh "He always talks to us. He's a champion, & he's bringing that mentality" pic.twitter.com/dv1GdaA1A0