Knicks Send Thoughts to Ailing Jayson Tatum
Every inspirational hardwood story features a vanquished antagonist and the New York Knicks' ongoing, improbable playoff trek is no exception. The New Yorkers, however, made sure to pay their respects to a fallen foe as they traversed through the aftermath of a monumental victory.
The Knicks rendered Madison Square Garden hysterical on Monday night with a 121-113 win over the defending champion Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal set. Such a triumph puts the Knicks at the cusp of their first showing in the NBA's final four since 2000.
But, from a basketball perspective, Monday's ending was bittersweet due to a lack of Jayson Tatum. The Celtics star left the game with 2:58 remaining due to a non-contact, lower-body injury that required the assistance of team staffers to exit the floor.
"I never want to see a player get hurt," Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said in video from SNY. "He's a great player and a great guy, so I hope it's not a serious injury."
Tatum was Boston's undisputed Monday star: he scored 42 points, tied for the third-best effort for any 2025 playoff participant so far this spring. He was one of the few things that went right for the Celtics during a dreary second half, going 8-of-15 while his teammates were under 38 percent combined.
The injury occurred as the Knicks put the finishing touches on a 14-2 that permanently placed momentum in their corner: Tatum had lost control at the ball at the top of the key and buckled in a futile attempt to prevent Mikal Bridges from stealing it. The ball eventually made to OG Anunoby, who turned it into a showstopping dunk that drew MSG's loudest cheer in years.
"I hope he's all right, man," said Knicks center Mitchell Robinson, who missed the first 58 games of this season with an ankle ailment of his own (h/t SNY). "I've been dealing with injuries almost my whole career. So I really hope he's all right. You don't want to see a guy go through stuff like that. I'm going to pray for him, make sure he's straight."
"You hate that that happened," added Josh Hart in his own thoughts and prayers (h/t SNY). "The NBA's a brotherhood, so praying for him, that he's good physically ... but more important, mentally."
Fans, however, kept the volume at a respectable level when the Celtics medical staff attended with a writhing Tatum, who was visible emotional on the floor. As he was lifted by staffers and carried to the exit located near the home team's bench, the Knicks put the regional rivalry aside and applauded Tatum as he went to the locker room.
"Prayers out to JT, man," Brunson, whose 39 points trailed only Tatum (h/t New York Basketball on X). "Thoughts and prayers are to him. Just praying for the best."
"I've been in a situation like that with my calf," added Karl-Anthony Towns, per Bobby Manning of CLNS Media. "I just put my head down and prayed to my mother, prayed to God to put protection over him and comfort, whatever the injury may be. I hope it's minor"
Shellshocked over what transpired on the scoreboard, Boston hardly held an update for Tatum beyond head coach Joe Mazzulla mentioning that he would undergo an MRI on Tuesday before the Game 5 is staged in Beantown the following evening.
No matter what transpires on the injury report, the Celtics seemed intent on making Tatum proud in the one way they know how, even with elimination potentially looming.
"These things happen," former Knicks franchise face Kristaps Porzingis said, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN. "Obviously, we all felt for him in that moment, but we just have to keep going, we have to keep playing. Obviously, we all realized in our heads what this could mean, but again, this is part of the sport, it's tough, and it's hard to see and hard to accept the truth."
"But it is what it is, and we have to go forward with what we have now."
