Celtics Earn Rings, History vs. Knicks on Opening Night
The good news for the New York Knicks is that things can only get better from here.
New York's most anticipated season in recent memory got off to a sour start on Tuesday night, as they dropped their opener to the Boston Celtics by a 132-109 final at TD Garden. The Knicks (0-1) have now lost game one in three consecutive seasons, their first such streak since dropping four in 2002-05.
Jayson Tatum led the way in the first game on the 2024-25 NBA docket, scoring 37 points on 14-of-18 from the field. Each Celtics starter reached double figures while Tatum earned a double-double by tossing 10 assists.
It wound up being a historic night for Boston in more ways than one: not only did the Celtics (1-0) receive the championship rings they earned after securing the franchise's record 18th championship last summer but they also sank 29 three-pointers, tying an NBA record set by the Milwaukee Bucks in December 2020. Boston made no secret about going for the record 30th but it missed its final dozen attempts.
The Knicks will get a chance to recover on Friday night, which will also serve as an opportunity for a quantum revenge: the 2024-25 Madison Square Garden slate opens against the Indiana Pacers, who ended the Knicks' most recent postseason run in the conference semifinal round (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/ESPN).
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!