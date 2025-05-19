Celtics Legend Slams Knicks: 'Pacers Gonna Pop Y'all'
The New York Knicks have strung together back-to-back playoff series wins for the first time since 2000, igniting one of the most confident fanbases under the NBA's umbrella.
But not everyone is letting the Knicks off of the hook. They're moving on to the Eastern Conference Finals for a rematch against the Indiana Pacers, yet despite the unpredictability of these playoffs and the similarly-green opponent ahead of them, there remains a similarly loud minority who continue to dismiss the Knicks' chances of capitalizing on the open field.
Paul Pierce has doubted the Knicks before, memorably talking himself into a corner last week when he lost a bet and had to walk to work barefoot when the Celtics succumbed to a 2-0 deficit to New York. The former Celtic and Boston legend doubled down on his low opinion of his former opponent over the weekend, predicting their getting walloped in the Eastern Conference Finals.
"Pacers gonna pop y'all," Pierce said. "Y'all know that, right? Y'all know that the Pacers is gonna get y'all."
He left their most recent second round victory unconvinced of their contender status after Celtics star Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles tendon in the closing minutes of Game 4, a key turning point the Knicks leveraged in jumping to a 3-1 lead before closing the series out in six.
"Y'all beat an injured Celtics team," he continued. "We didn't have our All-NBA player, First Team MVP candidate who led us in all these categories."
Pierce, now a regular TV analyst in his near-decade since retiring from the league, is no stranger to letting his previous ties define his on-air opinions. He made 10 All-Star teams and won the 2008 NBA Finals MVP while the Knicks retreated into Eastern Conference irrelevancy, only squaring off against New York in the playoffs twice in his latter days.
The second of those matchups occurred in the 2013 first round, where the Knicks handled the Celtics in six. Those would be the last games Pierce ever played in the Boston greens.
His former division-rival Knicks have shaken off 25 years of agony since he hung up the headband, as they're set to clash against the Pacers for the right to represent the Eastern Conference in the finals. While Pierce sees this as an open-and-shut case, the title is as open as it's been in a long time.
None of these remaining four teams have won anytime recently, including the Jalen Brunson-led Knicks and Tyrese Haliburton's Pacers. Someone has to end up on top, and the Knicks have as fair of a shot as anyone.
