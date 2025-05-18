Knicks Deal Finishing Blow to the Landry Shamet Curse
The New York Knicks finally made their long-awaited return to the Eastern Conference Finals by defeating the reigning champion Boston Celtics on Friday, ending a 25-year drought without any such third round playoff appearances.
Their last time coming this close to the NBA Finals was in 2000, granting them one of the longest such droughts of any NBA team. The Washington Wizards haven't made it back since 1979, while the Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans have never been.
Superstitious New Yorkers may not have been such fans of one relevant free agency pick-up earlier in the season, with the Knicks bringing journeyman shooter Landry Shamet into their locker room.
The well-traveled veteran made the playoffs in each of his first five seasons in the league, falling just short of the conference finals every time. His teams lost in Game 7 of the second round in four straight campaigns between 2019-22, with another Game 6 exit thrown into 2023 before he missed the dance entirely with the 2023-24 Washington Wizards.
He plays a much smaller role on these Knicks than he did with the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets or Phoenix Suns, but finally got to be present for a second consecutive playoff series win on Friday when his team eliminated the Celtics in their sixth matchup, 119-81.
Shamet has shot 39.7% from 3-point range as a Knick, but his regular season average of 15.2 minutes per game has plummeted in the playoffs under famously starter-dependent head coach Tom Thibodeau. Still, he gets to enjoy breaking his won curse alongside a team similarly joyful to taste new air.
