Chuma Okeke Immediately Returns to Knicks
It's almost as if Chuma Okeke never left the New York Knicks.
Per James L Edwards of The Athletic, Okeke will be coming back to the Knicks on a camp deal as the team continues to fill its roster out in the wake of the Karl-Anthony Edwards trade. Okeke was originally released upon the report of the Towns deal but now appears back to fight for a roster spot.
Okeke, the 16th pick of the 2019 draft, was signed by the Knicks on Aug. 1 after four seasons in the Orlando Magic's system. The Auburn alum put 6.3 points and 3.7 rebounds in 189 appearances and partook in two playoff games with the Magic last season. He and Marcus Morris were let go a day after Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic originally reported the Towns deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Edwards further reported that Morris was also given an opportunity to return but he rejected a similar camp deal, as there figures to be no spot for him with Towns in tow.
Listed as a power forward and standing at 6-7, 229 lbs, Okeke does stand a better shot to make the Knicks roster, especially after Julius Randle was one of the headlining pieces of Minnesota's yield. Josh Hart figures to keep the starting role he had while Randle was hurt last year but the Knicks' depth could use some reinforcements in the wake of the deal.
Like so many others stationed on the Knicks' roster, injuries have been a part of Okeke's career: from the start, his NBA debut was delayed thanks to a torn ACL that carried over from Auburn and caused him to miss the Tigers' Final Four run in 2019.
Okeke will likely have a big chance to make a name for himself come Sunday evening, when the Knicks tip off their preseason slate against the Charlotte Hornets (5 p.m. ET, MSG).
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!