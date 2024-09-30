New Knicks' Jersey Numbers Begin to Emerge
Those gathered at the New York Knicks' Tarrytown training facility on Monday couldn't comment on a new name ... that of Karl-Anthony Towns ... but new numbers were another story.
Behind the scenes looks at the Knicks' media day proceedings, posted to the team's official Instagram story, unveiled numbers for the metropolitan newcomers ...
No. 1 Cameron Payne
Payne won't be able to wear the No. 22 he had in Oklahoma City, Chicago, and Philadelphia, as the Knicks have retired it in honor of the late Dave DeBusschere. The backcourt depth star, however, is probably perfectly fine with that, as he'll get to wear the prime digit he had in college at Murray State. Among the former bearers in one of his new assistant coaches, Maurice Cheeks, as well as former boss Billy Donovan.
Notable No. 1s in Knicks history: Billy Donovan, Maurice Cheeks, Chris Childs, Steve Francis, Anfernee Hardaway, Amar'e Stoudemire, Bobby Portis, Obi Toppin
No. 21 Tyler Kolek
With franchise face and newly-minted captain Jalen Brunson wearing his college number (11), the rookie Kolek moved one spot up in the tens column. The number was briefly worn by the legendary Earl "The Pearl" Monroe during the Knicks' latter championship campaign in 1973 and has since become a popular choice for homegrown backcourt dwellers.
Notable No. 21s in Knicks history: Earl Monroe, Gerald Wilkins, Charlie Ward, Wilson Chandler, Iman Shumpert
No. 55 Ariel Hukporti
It didn't take long for the Knicks to re-distribute Isaiah Hartenstein's old digits and they'll reside on the chest on another center in Kolek's fellow second-round rookie Hukporti. Such a transfer was made on a somberly ironic day, as the late Dikembe Mutombo wore No. 55 during his lone tour with the Knicks in 2003-04.
Notable No. 55s in Knicks history: Louis Orr, Kiki Vandeweghe, Dikembe Mutombo, Isaiah Hartenstein
