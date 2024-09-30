All Knicks

New Knicks' Jersey Numbers Begin to Emerge

The newest batch of New York Knicks showcased their digits on media day in Tarrytown.

Geoff Magliocchetti

Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (11) dribbles during the first half in the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (11) dribbles during the first half in the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

Those gathered at the New York Knicks' Tarrytown training facility on Monday couldn't comment on a new name ... that of Karl-Anthony Towns ... but new numbers were another story.

Behind the scenes looks at the Knicks' media day proceedings, posted to the team's official Instagram story, unveiled numbers for the metropolitan newcomers ...

cameron payne
Apr 25, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Cameron Payne (22) reacts to his three pointer against the New York Knicks during the second quarter of game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

No. 1 Cameron Payne

Payne won't be able to wear the No. 22 he had in Oklahoma City, Chicago, and Philadelphia, as the Knicks have retired it in honor of the late Dave DeBusschere. The backcourt depth star, however, is probably perfectly fine with that, as he'll get to wear the prime digit he had in college at Murray State. Among the former bearers in one of his new assistant coaches, Maurice Cheeks, as well as former boss Billy Donovan.

Notable No. 1s in Knicks history: Billy Donovan, Maurice Cheeks, Chris Childs, Steve Francis, Anfernee Hardaway, Amar'e Stoudemire, Bobby Portis, Obi Toppin

Tyler Kolek
Marquette guard Tyler Kolek (11) makes a behind-the-back pass while being guarded by DePaul forward Da'Sean Nelson (21) during the first half of their game Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 21 Tyler Kolek

With franchise face and newly-minted captain Jalen Brunson wearing his college number (11), the rookie Kolek moved one spot up in the tens column. The number was briefly worn by the legendary Earl "The Pearl" Monroe during the Knicks' latter championship campaign in 1973 and has since become a popular choice for homegrown backcourt dwellers.

Notable No. 21s in Knicks history: Earl Monroe, Gerald Wilkins, Charlie Ward, Wilson Chandler, Iman Shumpert

Isaiah Hartenstein
May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) reacts during the third quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

No. 55 Ariel Hukporti

It didn't take long for the Knicks to re-distribute Isaiah Hartenstein's old digits and they'll reside on the chest on another center in Kolek's fellow second-round rookie Hukporti. Such a transfer was made on a somberly ironic day, as the late Dikembe Mutombo wore No. 55 during his lone tour with the Knicks in 2003-04.

Notable No. 55s in Knicks history: Louis Orr, Kiki Vandeweghe, Dikembe Mutombo, Isaiah Hartenstein

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Geoff Magliocchetti
GEOFF MAGLIOCCHETTI

Editor-In-Chief at All Knicks

Home/News