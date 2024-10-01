Knicks Have Best Starting Five in NBA?
The New York Knicks received top marks from Bobby Marks.
As further excitement and hype builds around the 2024-25 season now that Karl-Anthony Towns is destined for metropolitan hardwood, ESPN's front office insider labeled Manhattan's opening five the best in basketball during a Monday edition of "NBA Today."
"I would even go on record right now and say that this New York team, their starting five, is the best starting five in the NBA on paper," Marks said, much to the delight of recurring Knicks supporter Kendrick Perkins. "Now, you have to go out and play ... when you look at Karl at the five and certainly OG (Anunoby) at the four, Anunoby's health is going to play a big role."
With Towns in tow, the Knicks are expected to flank him with incumbent men Anunoby, Jalen Brunson, and Josh Hart while fellow import Mikal Bridges likewise leaps into the five. Marks' kind words come despite the Knicks trading former franchise face Julius Randle as the price for Towns' services while New York is also missing Mitchell Robinson, the longest-tenured New Yorker and longtime primary center.
Marks does warn about the lack of depth in the Knicks' lineup, especially after the loss of Donte DiVincenzo (who was also included in the reported Towns deal). He was quick to clarify, however, that the projected opening lineup is "as good as anybody in the NBA right now" ... including the defending champion Boston Celtics.
The Knicks already set themselves up for great expectations last year when an injury-riddled group tallied 50 wins and finished second in the Eastern Conference. A busy offseason featuring numerous additions and re-signings did nothing to curb anyone's enthusiasm and the trade for Towns has only heightened the buzz.
New York will gets its first, if not abridged, look at the new-look Knicks on Sunday when they open preseason play against the Charlotte Hornets (5 p.m. ET, MSG).
