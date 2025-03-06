Colin Cowherd Has Wild Idea for Knicks and Giannis Antetokounmpo
Through the first 60 games of the season, the New York Knicks have had their fair share of ups and downs.
As the third-best team in the Eastern Conference and landing among the top-four winning percentages in the NBA, there's reason for excitement. Yet, being 0-7 against the league's best three teams above them has created cause for concern.
Those recent struggles have resulted in some rather interesting ideas on how to patch those shortcomings –– the recent concept coming from FOX Sports analyst Colin Cowherd who proposed New York makes a major shift following their hiccups against top talent.
"The Knicks can't beat good teams," Cowherd said. "They're 0-3 against the Celtics, 0-2 against OKC, 0-2 against the Cavs, and that's great in a way. Because there's 100% clarity in the building that they're good, and some nights, very good, but they're not great. They've got to do what the Lakers did. LeBron and AD were good. They actually won a title, and the Lakers moved off of it."
The idea Cowherd has in mind for the Knicks? He thinks they pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo.
"I think it's Giannis," Cowherd continued. "My take on this: you'd probably have to move KAT. You'd probably have to move OG. You're going to have to get rid of Mikal Bridges, or an OG, and about five first-round round picks. That's what they've got to do."
The idea of getting Giannis to come on board with the Knicks would likely have some extensive appeal from New York fans, but there are some massive questions with its logistics.
Of course, getting a top-three talent in the NBA on your roster is a great thought, but what are the chances the Milwaukee Bucks would ever entertain a trade for one of their biggest stars in franchise history? Do the Knicks have the assets it would take to land a big fish like Giannis? How would New York send them Cowherd's proposed five picks without control of their first-rounders until 2031?
It's a lot to take in, and frankly, it's hard to see it transpiring any time soon, but the fit of Giannis next to Jalen Brunson playing home games at Madison Square Garden is certainly an exciting idea to dream up.
Perhaps in the distant future, the stars can align for the Knicks to have a puncher's chance at landing the two-time MVP. However, for the time being, New York will be locked in on their existing group. Year one of the current core has had its growing pains, but with a potentially strong stretch run ahead, perhaps the tide can turn sooner rather than later to prevent another drastic roster shake-up.
