Analyst Keeping Tabs on Two Late-Season Knicks Games
The New York Knicks have a little over a month left in the regular season, but there is still a lot of basketball left to be played.
The Knicks sit comfortably in third place in the Eastern Conference, but that could change as the regular season draws to a close. There could end up being a lot riding on each game as the race for the playoffs gets tighter.
NBA.com writer Lauren Moses named 10 games she is keeping an eye on between now and the end of the regular season, and two Knicks games popped up. The first one comes on April 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who currently hold the best record in the Eastern Conference.
"In the first two matchups between these two teams this season, the Cavaliers got the best of the Knicks, but New York still has a chance to even the season series with two more games to go," Moses writes.
"The Cavs will look to keep their distance atop the Eastern standings. Both teams are packed with star power, but the consistent production from Cleveland’s De’Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome has become a great problem for its opponents."
That's not all. The Knicks also have a game on the calendar circled with Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons, who could try to make a furious run towards the top four based on how they have played in the second half of the regular season.
"The sixth-place Pistons entered the All-Star break above .500 for the first time since 2008-09, thanks to Cade Cunningham’s career season in points per game," Moses writes.
"Detroit is fighting for playoff positioning in this second half of the season, stacking up an eight-game winning streak for the first time in 17 seasons. The Knicks have already dropped two games to the Pistons this season."
The Knicks still have a few weeks until these games, but every game between now and then could have an impact on the team.
