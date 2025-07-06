Could Knicks Make TV History?
The NBA on TNT, long revered as the home of the relaxing, goofy host of former players who looked to bring some levity to league coverage, closed its doors at this past season's end.
Such a massive void opening up in the networks that air games opened the door for a few other networks to swing in, including NBC, the one-time major players in NBA broadcasting who look to reclaim their dominance with a modern comeback.
We know they're set to debut this coming October with an All-Star cast, with a recent appearance by Miles "Deuce" McBride of the New York Knicks may have confirmed some speculation on who will get the honors of getting the first NBC game of the season.
The guard appeared on NBC's July 4 show, sharing a brief interview before the network's hostess addressed his appearance.
"This is fitting," she said, gesturing to McBride, "because after nearly 25 years, the NBA is returning to NBC and Peacock, and it's starting off with that tip-off of the first game for the 2026 season."
The Knicks were already a likely candidate to soak up the first nationally-televised slot of the 2025-26 campaign, one of the league's most popular teams in its biggest market coming off of a comeback after their own quarter-century drought. McBride and friends made their long-awaited return to the Eastern Conference Finals, and look to keep building on their new high-water mark with a new head coach and revamped bench.
Speculation that these Knicks will help usher the viewing public into the next season were already alive, and now we may know where to find them in a few months.
