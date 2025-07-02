Knicks Win Guerschon Yabusele Bidding War
The New York Knicks, weren't exactly a model of roster depth in the 2025 playoffs. Tom Thibodeau, their then-head coach, was known for his knack for riding the starters, and he had a lot to go off of. The Knicks had one of the more talented starting lineups in last year's league, but were due for some shake-ups entering the summer.
They just hired Mike Brown as the new head coach since relieving Thibodeau of his duties a month prior, leaving the team looking for a splash in the open market. They took awhile to get going, enduring the first night of free agency without an official move in place, but eventually welcomed Guerschon Yabusele, a veteran forward coming off of a breakout season with the Philadelphia 76ers, to the squad on a multi-year deal.
He pulled off his NBA comeback masterfully, playing well enough to force a bidding war between contenders looking to benefit from his shooting and front court defense. According to SNY's Ian Begley, several of the higher-favored title favorites entering 2025-26 were actively engaged with landing the Frenchman.
He stands a chance at helping the Knicks were they're soft, a handy Swiss army knife to fit in across multiple positions while straddling a reserve role. He can play alongside either of New York's centers in Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson on both ends of the floor, scoring from multiple levels to fit in like a big wing on offense while offering heart and hustle on the other end.
Yabusele was a crowd favorite in his one season in Philadelphia, and has some real appeal for the New York faithful to find enjoyment in. The Knicks are going for it in the wide-open Eastern Conference, and this is the kind of move a team trying to win on the margins make.
He hasn't been back in the league for long since originally bowing out in 2019, but Yabusele's demonstrated that he can be a real piece on a good team, which the Knicks are looking more and more like with their measured approach to free agency.
