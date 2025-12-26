Knicks Get Encouraging Miles McBride Injury Update

New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown has done a wonderful job navigating some injuries thus far this season, pushing all the right buttons when it comes to his lineup combinations.

Through the first 30 games of the season, the team has already used 12 different starting lineup combinations. The combinations of Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, and Brunson, Hart, Bridges, OG Anunoby and Towns, have each started six games.

There is a good chance that a 13th different combination is going to be used when the Knicks take the court for their 31st game on the road against the Atlanta Hawks because the injury report once again features a key member of the team’s rotation.

As shared by Ian Begley of SNY on X, Hart will not suit up for the contest because of an ankle sprain. Being ruled out more than 24 hours in advance is certainly not an encouraging sign for his availability in the immediate future.

The versatile wing suffered the injury during the team’s thrilling Christmas Day victory, 126-124, over the Cleveland Cavaliers. When driving to the basket, he accidentally stepped on the foot of Dean Wade, suffering a nasty sprain.

In 26 minutes, Hart scored 15 points with five rebounds and three assists before exiting for the afternoon. It will be interesting to see who takes his spot in the starting lineup because Landry Shamet remains out with his shoulder injury.

Replacing him will be no easy task. What he brings to the court with his energy and toughness is difficult to replicate, filling gaps and helping the team win games, producing in areas not always in the box score.

Could it be McBride stepping back into the starting five? While the news about Hart is certainly disappointing, in an encouraging update, Begley has revealed that the sharpshooting guard has been elevated to questionable for the game against the Hawks.

McBride has not played since Dec. 7 when he suffered an ankle injury of his own against the Orlando Magic. He has been a valuable part of the team’s rotation this season, producing career-highs across the board as Brown expands his role.

Knicks are listing Josh Hart as out vs Hawks due to ankle sprain. Miles McBride (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable, usually a sign that a player is going to make a return from injury. Landry Shamet (shoulder) is out. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 26, 2025

His 11.6 points per game and 44.4% shooting from 3-point range are both single-season highs. He is adding 2.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.7 steals in 27 minutes per game to round out his stat line.

McBride’s absence from the lineup has provided Tyler Kolek with an opportunity to shine. He has taken full advantage, looking like a rotation mainstay even when the team is at full strength.

