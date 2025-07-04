Clippers Forward Makes Sense For Knicks
The New York Knicks are looking left and right to find players who could be bargains in free agency.
Players that are flying under the radar that could be strong value for a veteran minimum deal are the ones the Knicks are seeking to help round out the roster.
Bleacher Report writer Mo Dakhil mentioned Los Angeles Clippers forward Amir Coffey as a bargain bin free agent.
"Coffey stands at 6'7" and played primarily as a small forward, but also played some small-ball 4 this past season. He averaged the most minutes for his career at 24.3 minutes, posted a career-best 9.7 points on 47.1 percent from the field, and he nailed 40.9 percent from three on 3.4 attempts per contest," Dakhil wrote.
"Coffey is coming off a three-year 11 million dollar contract. That's great value for a role player coming off the bench."
"With limited exposure over the past few seasons, Coffey could be a bargain deal for a team if given an even bigger role."
The Knicks don't have much depth on the wings at the moment with Landry Shamet hitting free agency. Pacome Dadiet, a first-round pick from the 2024 NBA Draft, might not be ready for a role in the rotation quite yet, so adding a player like Coffey could make sense.
In six years with the Clippers, Coffey got better in every season, averaging a career-best 9.7 points per game in the 2024-25 campaign.
Adding Coffey could give the Knicks a little more cushion in the second unit when building out the team for the upcoming season.
If Coffey is interested in playing for a contender and having a decent-sized role, the Knicks could make sense for the former undrafted free agent out of Minnesota.
