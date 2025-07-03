Former Top 5 Pick Could Help Knicks
It's been 11 years since the New York Knicks and the rest of the league saw Australian point guard Dante Exum selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.
Exum, who turns 30 this month, has experienced all of the ups and downs any career could have with injuries squashing his potential for stardom. Exum was out of the league in 2021 after the Houston Rockets waived him in training camp.
After two years away, Exum rejoined the league with the Dallas Mavericks, who made the NBA Finals in his first season with the team. Now, a free agent again, Exum is looking for a new team.
"It has been a long journey for Dante Exum after getting picked No. 5 in the 2014 draft, with injuries and a lack of shooting development holding him back," Bleacher Report contributor Mo Dakhil wrote.
"Over the last two seasons, Exum shot 49.1 percent and 43.4 percent from three with the Dallas Mavericks."
"Pairing that with his defensive capabilities and ability to create for others makes him a promising candidate for a team to bring him in on a vet minimum contract if he can stay healthy."
The Knicks are in need of a point guard after Cam Payne and Delon Wright became free agents over the offseason.
Exum was limited by injuries once again during his 2024-25 season with the Mavs, but he recovered from a broken hand in time to play with Dallas in the Play-In Tournament against the Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies.
The Knicks almost seem like a seamless fit for Exum given the fact that he is a 3-point specialist with good size for a guard. He is also a point guard that doesn't need the ball in his hands to be successful, which makes him a candidate to play in the backcourt alongside more ball-dominant players like Jalen Brunson and Miles McBride.
